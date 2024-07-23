© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Congress recently passed the Federal Prison Oversight Act. How will it change the Bureau of Prisons?

Published July 23, 2024 at 6:17 AM MDT
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the swearing in for the new Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Colette Peters at BOP headquarters in Washington, DC. Peters previously served as Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Earlier this month, Congress passed a bill that will change the way the federal government oversees the Bureau of Prisons.

It’s called the Federal Prison Oversight Act. And it comes after several investigations by the Associated Press exposed rampant abuse and leadership failures within Bureau of Prisons facilities.

How will this change the way federal prisons operate? And what does it mean for the more than 140,000 inmates serving time in government-run facilities?

Lauren Hamilton

