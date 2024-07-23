Tribal communities in the Mountain West will receive money to invest in climate resiliency efforts

Tribal communities across the country are being allocated $45 billion for “climate resiliency.” This includes big projects such as improving community electric grids and creating solar, wind and battery storage.

It also includes providing households as much as $14,000 dollars to upgrade appliances, said Matthew Dannenberg, the Department of Energy’s Senior Tribal Liaison for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“As our planet continues to warm, it is vital that access to clean energy, climate resiliency is available to everyone and that Tribes are not left behind,” he said during an online news conference this week.

Dannenberg said these funds also create jobs and ensure decisions are being made with cultural awareness.

“These investments will help electrify Tribal homes by lowering energy costs for Tribal families, protect our natural resources, invest in clean energy and help climate resilient infrastructure and protect against climate change,” said Dannenberg.

The funds come from a variety of federal climate initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan and Justice 40, which calls for allocating at least 40% of climate funds for Tribes and other disenfranchised communities.

Other tribes receiving federal funding for climate resiliency include the Taos Pueblo Tribe in New Mexico, the Navajo and Hopi communities in Arizona, and others in Colorado and Utah.