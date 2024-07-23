© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Tribal communities in the Mountain West will receive money to invest in climate resiliency efforts

Nevada Public Radio | By Yvette Fernandez
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:38 PM MDT
Squares of solar panels at an angle fill the frame.
John Raoux
/
Associated Press
The federal government is providing $45 billion to Tribal communities across the country, some of which may go to solar projects and other clean energy projects.

Tribal communities across the country are being allocated $45 billion for “climate resiliency.” This includes big projects such as improving community electric grids and creating solar, wind and battery storage.

It also includes providing households as much as $14,000 dollars to upgrade appliances, said Matthew Dannenberg, the Department of Energy’s Senior Tribal Liaison for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“As our planet continues to warm, it is vital that access to clean energy, climate resiliency is available to everyone and that Tribes are not left behind,” he said during an online news conference this week.

Dannenberg said these funds also create jobs and ensure decisions are being made with cultural awareness.

“These investments will help electrify Tribal homes by lowering energy costs for Tribal families, protect our natural resources, invest in clean energy and help climate resilient infrastructure and protect against climate change,” said Dannenberg.

The funds come from a variety of federal climate initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan and Justice 40, which calls for allocating at least 40% of climate funds for Tribes and other disenfranchised communities.

Other tribes receiving federal funding for climate resiliency include the Taos Pueblo Tribe in New Mexico, the Navajo and Hopi communities in Arizona, and others in Colorado and Utah.
Yvette Fernandez
Yvette Fernandez is the regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau. She joined Nevada Public Radio in September 2021.
