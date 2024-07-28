© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Pete Buttigieg speaks on the ongoing impact of the Crowdstrike outage on airlines

By Debbie Elliott
Published July 28, 2024 at 5:31 AM MDT

NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about recent flight cancellations due to the Crowdstrike tech outage.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate