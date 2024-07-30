© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The war at the Israel-Lebanon border

Published July 30, 2024 at 6:15 AM MDT
A rocket fired from southern Lebanon is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel.
Israel’s Prime Minister is weighing a decision that’s being watched around the world.

Benjamin Netanyahu says the militant group, Hezbollah, will pay a heavy price for an attack on Saturday that killed 12 children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in southwestern Syria.

How Bibi and his cabinet respond will likely determine whether the war at the Israel-Lebanon border stays limited, or explodes into something much worse.

The border war started the day after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 last year, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel to support the Palestinians. 

Since then, there’s been a set of unspoken understandings that each side would only strike each other’s military targets. 

