Kat Tang on her novel 'Five-Star Stranger'
In Kat Tang's new novel, a man-for-hire on a Rental App pretends to be a fiancé, a father, a mourner at a funeral. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Tang about "Five-Star Stranger."
