Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

The science and future of refrigeration

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:23 AM MDT
French sports student Lena Christien checks her fridge before going to a student food aid distribution in Bagneux, Paris suburbs.
It’s sitting in your home right now, humming away. If prompted, you might say it’s one of the most important appliances you own. But you probably don’t give your refrigerator too much thought.

The humble fridge has been a staple in American households since it became popular in the 1940s and ’50s.Fridges today have more space than ever, and more gadgets to make them “smart.” 

But sometimes, problems arise. Wilting lettuce, a container of strawberries going bad days before you expected. An icemaker on the fritz. And a tub of yogurt hiding behind the condiments that you know you bought… sometime in the past few weeks.

We discuss howourrefrigeratedfood system developed,howit affects the food we eat, and how we can use our fridgesmoreeffectively.

Michael Falero

