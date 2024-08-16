Peace talks in Geneva aim to end Sudan's civil war
TK HOST talks with US Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, about peace talks aimed at ending the Sudanese civil war, which has led to famine in parts of the country.
Copyright 2024 NPR
TK HOST talks with US Special Envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello, about peace talks aimed at ending the Sudanese civil war, which has led to famine in parts of the country.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.