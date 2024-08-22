© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The Texas power grid is straining under data and crypto demands

By Mose Buchele
Published August 22, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT

Demand for electricity in Texas continues to break records. It comes as the power grid strains under increased demand due to data centers and cryptocurrency mining.

Mose Buchele
Mose Buchele is the Austin-based broadcast reporter for KUT's NPR partnership StateImpact Texas . He has been on staff at KUT 90.5 since 2009, covering local and state issues. Mose has also worked as a blogger on politics and an education reporter at his hometown paper in Western Massachusetts. He holds masters degrees in Latin American Studies and Journalism from UT Austin.
