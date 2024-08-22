© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

What we talk about when we talk about wilderness

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:35 AM MDT
Desert bighorn rams are seen in the early morning in the Trilobite Wilderness region of Mojave Trails National Monument near Essex, California.
About 100 years ago, the U.S. decided it would set aside somelandand legally call it “wilderness.”

In 1964, it went a step further and signed into law the Wilderness Act which designated more than 800 areas across the U.S. as wilderness. 

How does a place get the official “wilderness” label? And how are these places changing?

Reporterand executive producer Marissa Ortega-Welchexplores that in her podcast “How Wild.”It’s produced in partnership with KALW public media.

She took quite the journey to hear from those involved in thesewildernessissuesfirsthand. We ask her what she learned.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea

