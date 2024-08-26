A Massachusetts town closes its parks to stop a mosquito-borne disease from spreading

A Massachusetts town has ordered its parks to close from dusk to dawn due to a high risk of a fatal mosquito-borne disease being spread.

Plymouth, Massachusetts, began the protocol Friday after Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was detected in a horse in the area. Sports teams and other organizations will not be able to gather in the parks after dusk, the town said.

Infected mosquitoes are usually found in eastern or Gulf coast states. The disease is spread through infected mosquitoes, and is rare, but has a fatality rate of about 30%. There is no treatment or vaccine available for EEE, according to the CDC.

Survivors may have chronic neurological issues. Some symptoms include “fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness,” the CDC said.

“As Mass DPH has now elevated Plymouth’s EEE risk status to high, it is important to take extra precautions when outdoors and follow state and local health guidelines to avoid unnecessary risk to exposure to EEE,” said Plymouth Commissioner of Health and Human Services Michelle Bratti. “The health and safety of our community, residents, and visitors remain our priority.”

Most deaths occur within two to 10 days after symptoms begin, according to the Massachusetts Department of Health.

The town will be spraying the area’s parks, neighborhoods and schools between 2 a.m. and sunrise.

Mosquitoes infected with EEE have also been detected in Massachusetts’ Plymouth County, Barnstable County, and in Essex County.

Residents can help minimize their risk of being exposed to EEE by wearing long-sleeved clothing, draining standing water, installing or repairing screens and rescheduling outdoor activities that fall between dusk and dawn, Plymouth officials said. The city also advised to wear insect repellent with certified ingredients, including DEET, permethrin, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil.

