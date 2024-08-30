Celebrating movie icons: Eli Wallach
Wallach, who died in 2014, learned to ride horses as a young man. He later made a career playing villains in Westerns like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Originally broadcast in 1990.
Copyright 2024 NPR
