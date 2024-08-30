The latest chapter in a feud between Elon Musk and a Brazilian Supreme Court justice
Elon's Musk X, formerly known as Twitter, faces possible suspension in Brazil -- in a showdown with a powerful Supreme Court justice there.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Elon's Musk X, formerly known as Twitter, faces possible suspension in Brazil -- in a showdown with a powerful Supreme Court justice there.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.