NPR in Idaho
Encore: OJIBWE STAR WARS

By Melissa Olson
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT

A new version of the 1977 classic Star Wars opens in Minnesota theaters, now dubbed over in Ojibwe -- the indigenous language of one of the largest Native American tribes in the United States.

Melissa Olson

