Following a mandatory election audit, the state board of canvassers certified the results of the Nov. 3 midterms in Idaho. On Tuesday, officials highlighted some issues, including long lines in Canyon County, inconsistent ballot design and user errors.

Last week, the state audited eight counties for a post election review , including Latah County and Bannock county where ballots had gone unreported on election night.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane said the missing ballots were from an in-person tabulation machine drive that hadn’t been uploaded.

“This drive had moved from one side to the other and didn't actually get uploaded in the process. So it was human error. It was just the clerk not doing it,” he said.

He also addressed Canyon County’s very long lines, where the last voter cast their ballot at 12:20 am.

“No one should ever wait this long,” he said.

“The short version is they need more polling locations, more equipment," McGrane added, "they had downsized during the pandemic and haven't really increased them.”

The audit found other small discrepancies in other counties, like inconsistent ballot designs across precincts and confusion on how to tabulate undervotes. In Adams County, for example,11 people filled out their ballots wrong, mistakenly using the party designator instead of the voting ovals.

“Due to the discussion of ballot design throughout these audits, the Secretary of State's office will review directives on ballot design to promote consistency statewide,” said election system specialist Dan Lee.

The election outcomes remain unchanged following the audit.

This was the largest midterm and third largest election in Idaho’s history in terms of participants, with 734,000 people showing up at the polls or 66% of potential voters.

