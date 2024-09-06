Health workers in Gaza administer polio vaccines during pauses in fighting
NPR's A Martinez asks Naina Bhalla, the medical team leader for Doctors without Borders in Khan Younis, about the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's A Martinez asks Naina Bhalla, the medical team leader for Doctors without Borders in Khan Younis, about the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.