Five states planning to execute prisoners this week despite federal moratorium
Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.