© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A broken sidewalk became a goldfish pond — and help heal divisions between neighbors

By Rosemary Misdary
Published September 20, 2024 at 2:49 PM MDT

A leaky fire hydrant in a hole in the sidewalk becomes a community gathering place when a few neighbors turn the eyesore into a goldfish pond.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rosemary Misdary
Rosemary Misdary is a 2020-2021 Kroc Fellow.
See stories by Rosemary Misdary

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate