A broken sidewalk became a goldfish pond — and help heal divisions between neighbors
A leaky fire hydrant in a hole in the sidewalk becomes a community gathering place when a few neighbors turn the eyesore into a goldfish pond.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A leaky fire hydrant in a hole in the sidewalk becomes a community gathering place when a few neighbors turn the eyesore into a goldfish pond.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.