© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

How CRISPR can edit entire microbial populations in our gut

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:05 AM MDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Augmenting Humans.

Jennifer Doudna's gene-editing technology CRISPR can now manipulate populations of microbes. This new field, called precision microbiome editing, could potentially address asthma and Alzheimer's.

About Jennifer Doudna

Jennifer Doudna is a professor and researcher at the University of California, Berkeley.

Together with her collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier, Doudna has developed a technology called CRISPR-Cas9 that enables genome editing in any living cell. This breakthrough earned the two the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. In 2017, Doudna co-authored A Crack In Creation: Gene Editing and the Unthinkable Power to Control Evolution. She continues to lead public discussion on the ethical implications of genome editing.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Jennifer DoudnaRelated TED Talk: How CRISPR lets us edit our DNA

NPR Related Links

Shots: Your gut microbes may influence how you handle stressShots: Sickle cell patient's journey leads to landmark approval of gene-editing treatment

Copyright 2024 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate