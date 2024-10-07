Trump and his faithful followers return to Butler, Pa., to energize the flock
The July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life was a recurring theme at a Trump campaign rally in Butler on Saturday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life was a recurring theme at a Trump campaign rally in Butler on Saturday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.