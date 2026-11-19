Earlier this year, the Idaho Botanical Garden nearly doubled in size at its picturesque location nestled at the base of the Boise Foothills.

The 10-acre expansion brings with it an arboretum in its infancy stage. The young trees will eventually grow to tower over visitors and offer much needed shade to the garden.

It also includes a new event lawn and several new gardens showcasing plants that heal us, amaze us or help feed us.

The staff even extended the new experience to the parking lot and new bike pavilion where happy succulents and cacti will poke out from crags in the wall to greet visitors.

James Dawson recently got a tour of the new spaces and brings us this postcard.

Editor's note: The Idaho Botanical Garden is a financial supporter of Boise State Public Radio, but had no involvement with the development or production of this story.

A transcript of the audio tour is available below:

Colin Lyman: So my name is Colin Lyman. I'm the director of horticulture and facilities at Idaho Botanical Garden. So I'm over everything outside: buildings, infrastructure and plants. So we are right below where our old entrance used to be. And we're standing in the the new bike garden. We can fit 177 to 200 bikes in here. There's lots of bike hoops. We have a raised planter beds with seat walls for seating, a bike pavilion, and then we have our rock wall. And in the wall there's little cracks and nooks and crannies that next spring we'll be installing cactus and succulents all the way throughout because there's so much concrete below it. We can the heat from that reflects, and we can create microclimates to grow things that normally wouldn't be able to grow.

Colin Lyman: Right next to the bike garden is the parking garden. We call it a parking garden, because the whole point of it is to be full of plant material, so that when you drive into the garden to park, you feel immersed in the experience when you arrive, and you can feel that, especially right now in the border bed that ligns Old Penitentiary Road. It's very full. Right now, we have some space empty. We're planning more things this fall. Because of the diversity of the plant list, some of the things were difficult to find. To the left of our kiosks is the future home of the Boise Farmers Market. Right now it's a gravel pad, but it's the future site of our events building, education building and an administration building. We looked at event space. What is the event space size that is missing in the Treasure Valley? And that size is between 600 and 800.

Colin Lyman: And so that was important for us to fill that niche and fill that need for the community. We're really big on sense of community here. Partnering with the Boise Farmers Market, I think makes a lot of sense. Like our mission is connecting people, plants, and nature. And what the Boise Farmers Market does is a portion of that.

Colin Lyman: The Borbonus family wanted to build an arboretum. That's something that we wanted to do as well. And this space is specifically for educating people about trees and shrubs. So we'll have interpretive signage coming later this fall that will teach about how trees grow, how shrubs grow, how to take care of them. We select species specifically that are good for the Treasure Valley to kind of promote those species, but also to like showcase the diversity so that the idea is people can come here, walk around the garden and find one that they like and be able to say, I want that.

Colin Lyman: Trees take a long time to grow. So it's going to take a minute for it to, to fill in and to have shade and to be full of, of plants. We do that in a way on purpose because yes, we need time for them to grow, but also we don't want all the trees to be the same age because if all the trees are the same age, then people who are stewarding this space in 50, 100, 150 years, then are having to remove everything at the same time. So we have right behind the stage a giant sequoia, which will get eventually 100ft wide, 200, 300ft tall. And it will be the anchor point of the concert space.

Colin Lyman: Right across from that that we're standing by now is a columnar cultivar. So this is the same species as the one behind, but it was selected to grow narrow and upright. Looks very Doctor Seuss. They get 20 to 25ft tall, only get about two feet wide. And they'll pop up right behind the rocks behind the stage of the event lawn.

James Dawson: I want a giant sequoia.

Colin Lyman: Yeah, gotta have 100ft width.

James Dawson: Yeah, I do not have that. I do not have that.

Colin Lyman: But that's the cool thing about plants too is like you like if you like giant sequoias, you could get this cultivar and you still have a giant sequoia. It's just not as giant, but it's the same plant.

Colin Lyman: We started a horticulture therapy program last October. And so with that program, we do, uh, wellness and nature and mindfulness and being able to allow people to be in nature, connect with nature and heal in nature. And so the therapeutic garden is a space for that, um, to offer a peaceful, accessible space where nature encourages connection, reflection, and meaningful experiences for everyone who comes to the garden. And then to the left of that will be our future culinary garden. And it will be different than our kitchen garden that we have existing, because it will talk about the cuisines of different origins. So it'll have like an Asian bed, it'll have a Basque bed, it'll have a Native American bed where plants are that are used in those cuisines, are grown in those beds. And then to the left of that will be our scholar garden. And we'll have a lot of water features, rock sculptures which are already there, as well as a lot of Asian style plantings.

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