Wyoming patients are getting autism diagnoses with a little help from AI

Wyoming is the first state to let Medicaid cover a new online tool that detects autism using machine learning. Doctors say this tool dramatically speeds up the time to get a diagnosis.

Until recently, some families in rural states like Wyoming had to travel hundreds of miles to see someone who can give the diagnostic test known as ADOS.

“There's a very limited number of people who are trained in doing ADOSs and they're primarily located in the major cities,” said Casper pediatrician Shelley Springer.

But, now, Springer said families have a much more convenient option. If a child between between 18 months and 6 years old screens positive for autism, Springer will set up the family on an app called Canvas DX.

There, the parents can upload information and videos of their child at home. And the algorithm will make an assessment. This replaces having to find a specialist who can administer the ADOS test in person.

“My understanding is that this is revolutionary,” Springer said. “So, it’s a win, win, win in every respect.”

The method has been approved by the FDA, but some have concerns about how the research on it was done and the possibility of it actually delaying care if patients get a false negative diagnosis.

One study found that the app is about as effective at diagnosing autism patients as specialists, though that research was conducted by researchers who have worked for or been paid by Cognoa, the California-based company behind the app.

According to Cognoa’s website , the technology is objective, representative and equitable. Team members train the AI to represent different genders, races, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds — since there’s historically been disparities in how the disorder is diagnosed.

“My families are just so happy that they're getting the answers that they've been so desperate to receive,” Springer said. “They're excited that their kids are going to start being able to get the therapies that they need.”

Having Medicaid cover the test in Wyoming makes it more accessible, Springer added. It is also prescribed in Nevada, Montana and six other states , but not yet covered by Medicaid.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.