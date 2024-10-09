Wimbledon judges will be replaced with AI next summer
Artificial intelligence is coming to Wimbledon! Starting summer of 2025, the famous U.K. tennis tournament says it'll replace line judges with an AI-powered camera system.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Artificial intelligence is coming to Wimbledon! Starting summer of 2025, the famous U.K. tennis tournament says it'll replace line judges with an AI-powered camera system.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.