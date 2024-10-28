© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

South Korean officials brief NATO on North Korean troops helping Russia

By Teri Schultz,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:14 AM MDT

NATO is receiving an intelligence briefing from South Korean officials about the possible involvement of North Korean troops helping Russia in Ukraine.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Teri Schultz
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate