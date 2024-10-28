Tribal leaders want white-colored animals protected internationally

A rare white bison calf was born in Yellowstone National Park last summer. Now, the idea of protecting such animals is gaining support among conservationists and tribal communities.

Phil Two Eagle, who’s Sicangu Lakota, believes the white bison calf — even rarer because it has a black nose and eyes — fulfills a tribal prophecy. He said it’s both a blessing and a warning of future disasters.

“We need to get ready for something that's coming,” Two Eagle said. “It means that we need to pray.”

And Two Eagle believes more white animals could be born around the world as “messengers.”

So, tribes and conservation leaders have banded together to get the animals recognized as sacred internationally. They first passed a resolution at this summer’s 12th World Wilderness Congress.

Next fall, they plan to present that resolution to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global organization which can influence the United Nations.

“It’s really hard to influence the United Nations as individuals,” said Amy Lewis, the leader of this year’s World Wilderness Congress, who equated the white bison to a “charismatic megafauna.”

The goal is to present a recommendation to protect all white animals at a UN biodiversity conference in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone white bison calf hasn’t been spotted since June, according to the national park. A Lakota spiritual leader dubbed it “Wakan Gli,” which means “return sacred,” but it’s unclear if it’s still alive. As many as 25% of bison calves die in their first year.

Dallas Gudgell, vice president of bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, said that doesn’t change the message: We need to take a pause to reconsider our relationship with nature.

“The message is clear,” Gudgell said. “We're at a crossroads. Where do we want to go from here?”

