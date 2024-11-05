© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Bernie Moreno clinches Ohio Senate seat in big win for Republicans

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:42 PM MST
Bernie Moreno at Brecksville Community Center on Nov. 4, in Brecksville, Ohio.
Stephen Maturen
/
Getty Images
Bernie Moreno at Brecksville Community Center on Nov. 4, in Brecksville, Ohio.

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

Republican Bernie Moreno has won the Ohio Senate race, defeating Sen. Sherrod Brown, the incumbent Democrat, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

It is a major victory for Republicans and a serious blow to Democrats’ efforts to maintain their majority in the Senate.

Moreno, a former car dealership owner, tried throughout the campaign to tie Brown to national Democrat figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris. Moreno, whose family immigrated from Colombia to Florida when he was a young child, spoke frequently on the trail about immigration issues. In one ad, Trump, who endorsed Moreno, appears on video talking about how Moreno will “secure our border” and that Brown is a “radical left politician”.

The race was essentially a dead heat ahead of the election, one of the tightest of toss-ups races in the country.

Both parties invested historic levels of spending – pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the state that was considered the nexus of the battle for control of the Senate.

Brown has been in the Senate for nearly 18 years, flipping a seat in 2006. He went on to win parts of the state that former President Barack Obama failed to carry in 2012. But this was his first election on the same ballot as Former President Trump.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate