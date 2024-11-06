How the gender gap played out in the 2024 election
Vice President Harris focused her campaign on women’s reproductive freedoms, and President-elect Donald Trump focused on turning out men to vote. NPR speaks with two experts.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Vice President Harris focused her campaign on women’s reproductive freedoms, and President-elect Donald Trump focused on turning out men to vote. NPR speaks with two experts.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.