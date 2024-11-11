'My Unsung Hero': When her car key broke, a thief helped her get home safe
In 1976, Betsy Cornwell's key broke off as she tried to start her car. It was late at night, and she was in an empty parking lot. Someone stepped in.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In 1976, Betsy Cornwell's key broke off as she tried to start her car. It was late at night, and she was in an empty parking lot. Someone stepped in.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.