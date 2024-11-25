'The point is to be there for the fight': incoming congresswoman arrives in D.C.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, who's finding her way around Washington as an incoming freshman House Democrat.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, who's finding her way around Washington as an incoming freshman House Democrat.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.