After the fall of Assad, what comes next for Syria?
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Qutaiba Idlbi of the Atlantic Council about the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, considered one of the fiercest dictatorships in the world.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Qutaiba Idlbi of the Atlantic Council about the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, considered one of the fiercest dictatorships in the world.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.