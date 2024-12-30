At least 5 infants have died due to recent cold weather in Gaza
The cold, rainy winter now gripping Gaza is taking its toll. At least five infants have died of hypothermia in recent days, according to Gaza health officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The cold, rainy winter now gripping Gaza is taking its toll. At least five infants have died of hypothermia in recent days, according to Gaza health officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.