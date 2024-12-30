© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
At least 5 infants have died due to recent cold weather in Gaza

By Carrie Kahn
Published December 30, 2024 at 2:55 PM MST

The cold, rainy winter now gripping Gaza is taking its toll. At least five infants have died of hypothermia in recent days, according to Gaza health officials.

