Morning news brief
FBI investigates New Orleans attack as terrorism, and bomb techs probe suspect's Texas home. Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters found in Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Las Vegas hotel.
Copyright 2025 NPR
FBI investigates New Orleans attack as terrorism, and bomb techs probe suspect's Texas home. Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters found in Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside Las Vegas hotel.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.