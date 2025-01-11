© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21

LA fires rage on as those returning home try to ward off looters

By Eric Whitney,
Liz BakerScott Simon
Published January 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST

Firefighters continue to struggle against the wildfires around Los Angeles. The death count has risen and looting has become a problem amid the destruction.

Eric Whitney
Liz Baker
Liz Baker is a producer on NPR's National Desk based in Los Angeles, and is often on the road producing coverage of domestic breaking news stories.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.

