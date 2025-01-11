LA fires rage on as those returning home try to ward off looters
Firefighters continue to struggle against the wildfires around Los Angeles. The death count has risen and looting has become a problem amid the destruction.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Firefighters continue to struggle against the wildfires around Los Angeles. The death count has risen and looting has become a problem amid the destruction.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.