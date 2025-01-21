Morning news brief
Trump begins his first full day in office, Trump kicks off a slew of immigration-related executive actions, and Trump pardons all defendants charged and convicted over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
Copyright 2025 NPR
