84-year-old soul singer Charles "Wigg" Walker releases new album
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with soul singer Charles "Wigg" Walker. The Nashville native has released his latest album, "This Love is Gonna Last" at the age of 84.
Copyright 2025 NPR
