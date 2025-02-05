© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
An experimental spinal treatment may help people with a paralyzing genetic disorder

By Jon Hamilton
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM MST

Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord strengthened the muscles of three people with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare motor neuron disease.

