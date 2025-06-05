As Idaho tops list of most bird flu cases in cattle, scientists develop vaccine for calves

As bird flu continues to spread to chickens and dairy cows, scientists are in the process of developing the first mRNA bird flu vaccine for cattle.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the USDA have developed an mRNA vaccine for dairy cows against H5N1. Their study, published in the preprint server bioRxiv , awaiting peer review, found the experimental vaccine protects calves against bird flu transmission through infected mother’s milk.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, told Idaho Matters he’s optimistic about what this means for food security.

“It's not a total solution, that the more we learn about these vaccines and how we can adapt them to stop these transmissions is going to make our food sources safer,” he said.

The study hasn’t tested if the vaccine protects adult dairy cows from bird flu.

The USDA reports 17 cattle herds have been infected in Idaho in May, the highest of any state in the last month.