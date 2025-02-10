U.S. prosecco importers panic as Trump's tariff threat bubbles up
President Trump's threats to impose new tariffs on European goods has caused Americans to suddenly stockpile their favorite Italian wines – especially prosecco.
Copyright 2025 NPR
