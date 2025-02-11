Novelist Tom Robbins has died at 92
Tom Robbins has died at 92. The acclaimed author dazzled readers with colorful characters and effusive language in novels such as "Jitterbug Perfume" and "Even Cowgirls Get The Blues."
Copyright 2025 NPR
