© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

Novelist Tom Robbins has died at 92

Published February 11, 2025 at 2:21 AM MST

Tom Robbins has died at 92. The acclaimed author dazzled readers with colorful characters and effusive language in novels such as "Jitterbug Perfume" and "Even Cowgirls Get The Blues."

Copyright 2025 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate