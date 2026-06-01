New Greenbelt signs remind users of e-bike safety etiquette

As electric scooters and bicycles become more common around town , new signs along the Greenbelt will remind users to share the pathways.

At a press conference on Friday, Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs talked about e-bike safety etiquette on the popular Treasure Valley walkway.

“The signage that we created is really to promote the fact that the Greenbelt is for everybody, whether you're walking a dog, whether you're pushing a stroller or riding a bike or skateboarding,” he said in front of the yellow signs with the message: “Slow down, pass carefully, ride safely.”

Electric bikes come in different classifications and many are not allowed on shared pedestrian paths.

“There's just been this misconception that just because it's electric, that it's allowed and that's just not the case,” Jacobs said.

Julie Luchetta / Boise State Public Radio New signs on the Greenbelt will remind users to slow down and share the pathway. Some e-bikes, like the off-roading dirt bike pictured above, require permits and are not allowed on the Greenbelt.

Electric dirtbikes look like off-roading motorcycles, require a permit and are not allowed on pathways. The mayor said people are reporting dangerous behavior from mostly teenagers riding them.

“Kids will be ticketed, their bikes will be impounded and then if there's an accident or an injury, parents are likely to be liable,” he warned.

E-bikes must have pedals and be 750 watts or less to be allowed on the Greenbelt. Currently, there is no speed limit on river paths and no municipal codes to specifically regulate e-bike uses.

While many e-bikes allow riders to reach 20-30 mph speeds, Jacobs recommended people stay in the 15mph range to remain safe.