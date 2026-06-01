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New Greenbelt signs remind users of e-bike safety etiquette

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:38 PM MDT
greenbelt e-bike safety etiquette traffic pedestrian
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio

As electric scooters and bicycles become more common around town, new signs along the Greenbelt will remind users to share the pathways.

At a press conference on Friday, Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs talked about e-bike safety etiquette on the popular Treasure Valley walkway.

“The signage that we created is really to promote the fact that the Greenbelt is for everybody, whether you're walking a dog, whether you're pushing a stroller or riding a bike or skateboarding,” he said in front of the yellow signs with the message: “Slow down, pass carefully, ride safely.”

Electric bikes come in different classifications and many are not allowed on shared pedestrian paths.

“There's just been this misconception that just because it's electric, that it's allowed and that's just not the case,” Jacobs said.

New signs on the Greenbelt will remind users to slow down and share the pathway. Some e-bikes, like the off-roading dirt bike pictured above, require permits and are not allowed on the Greenbelt.
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
New signs on the Greenbelt will remind users to slow down and share the pathway. Some e-bikes, like the off-roading dirt bike pictured above, require permits and are not allowed on the Greenbelt.

Electric dirtbikes look like off-roading motorcycles, require a permit and are not allowed on pathways. The mayor said people are reporting dangerous behavior from mostly teenagers riding them.

“Kids will be ticketed, their bikes will be impounded and then if there's an accident or an injury, parents are likely to be liable,” he warned.

E-bikes must have pedals and be 750 watts or less to be allowed on the Greenbelt. Currently, there is no speed limit on river paths and no municipal codes to specifically regulate e-bike uses.

While many e-bikes allow riders to reach 20-30 mph speeds, Jacobs recommended people stay in the 15mph range to remain safe.
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News GreenbeltGarden City
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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