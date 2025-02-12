© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger

RTDNA News Series Entry - MWNB

Boise State Public Radio News
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:42 PM MST
Workers from Alabama-based Dixie Electric Cooperative connect a newly installed power pole to the grid at the home of Persephonie Blackwater in the Navajo Nation.
Courtesy of Deenise Becenti
Workers from Alabama-based Dixie Electric Cooperative connect a newly installed power pole to the grid at the home of Persephonie Blackwater in the Navajo Nation.

RTDNA - NEWS SERIES
MOUNTAIN WEST NEWS BUREAU 

BRIEF DESCRIPTION
These were the inaugural stories for the recently launched Our Living Lands radio program, which explores the many impacts of climate change on Native communities. In this series, which exemplifies the sort of reporting OLL seeks to highlight, Kaleb Roedel helps listeners understand the challenges faced by thousands of Navajo families without reliable access to electricity. It also explores ways to address the situation, and the life-changing power of connecting to the grid. OLL is a collaboration between the MWNB, Native Public Media and the Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.

STORIES

