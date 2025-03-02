© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
2025 Oscars: See the red carpet looks

By NPR Staff
Published March 2, 2025 at 4:18 PM MST
Ariana Grande
Monica Schipper
/
Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday night's Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Conan O'Brien is hosting, and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform.

Netflix's musical Emilia Pérez enters the evening with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which both have 10 each, including for best picture.

Here are the stars as they head into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Cynthia Erivo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Timothée Chalamet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Omar Apollo
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Omar Apollo
Fernanda Torres
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fernanda Torres
Jeff Goldblum
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum
Storm Reid
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Storm Reid
Julianne Hough
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Anok Yai
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Anok Yai
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images
/
WWD via Getty Images
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Joe Alwyn
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Alwyn
Rachel Sennott
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Sennott
Joe Locke
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Locke
Charlotte Lawrence
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence
Archie Coleman
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Archie Coleman
