“So Far Gone” by Jess Walter

Our guest today is novelist Jess Walter. His latest book, So Far Gone, follows a man, Rhys Kinnick, who’s retreated from his family to a little house in the woods, following an argument at Thanksgiving a few years back. But Kinnick’s old life lures him out of the forest when he’s thrust into a game of rural intrigue, tracking down his missing daughter and rescuing his grandchildren from a dangerous militia.

Jess Walter is the author of eight novels, including the bestsellers The Cold Millions, and Beautiful Ruins, and the National Book Award Finalist The Zero, His short fiction, collected in The Angel of Rome and We Live in Water, has won the O. Henry Prize, the Pushcart Prize and appeared three times in Best American Short Stories. As a reporter, he was a finalist for the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of Ruby Ridge.