© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“So Far Gone” by Jess Walter

By Bob Kustra
Published January 2, 2026 at 6:46 PM MST

Our guest today is novelist Jess Walter. His latest book, So Far Gone, follows a man, Rhys Kinnick, who’s retreated from his family to a little house in the woods, following an argument at Thanksgiving a few years back. But Kinnick’s old life lures him out of the forest when he’s thrust into a game of rural intrigue, tracking down his missing daughter and rescuing his grandchildren from a dangerous militia.

Jess Walter is the author of eight novels, including the bestsellers The Cold Millions, and Beautiful Ruins, and the National Book Award Finalist The Zero, His short fiction, collected in The Angel of Rome and We Live in Water, has won the O. Henry Prize, the Pushcart Prize and appeared three times in Best American Short Stories. As a reporter, he was a finalist for the 1993 Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of Ruby Ridge.

Tags
Reader's Corner LiteratureReaders CornerFiction
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate