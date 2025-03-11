Medical students in Alabama are learning about nutrition in the kitchen
Medical students in south Alabama are learning about nutrition at a cooking class in hopes they will be able to better talk to patients about what they eat.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Medical students in south Alabama are learning about nutrition at a cooking class in hopes they will be able to better talk to patients about what they eat.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.