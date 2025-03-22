Saturday Sports: First rounds in men's and women's college basketball, MLB in Japan
NPR's Sarah McCammon and Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant discuss the NCAA basketball tournaments' first rounds for both men and women.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Sarah McCammon and Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant discuss the NCAA basketball tournaments' first rounds for both men and women.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.