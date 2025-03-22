© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Saturday Sports: First rounds in men's and women's college basketball, MLB in Japan

By Sarah McCammon,
Howard Bryant
Published March 22, 2025 at 7:14 AM MDT

NPR's Sarah McCammon and Meadowlark Media's Howard Bryant discuss the NCAA basketball tournaments' first rounds for both men and women.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Howard Bryant

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate