Director Geremy Jasper on the soundtrack in his new post-apocalyptic musical O'Dessa
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Geremy Jasper about the importance of the soundtrack in his new post-apocalyptic musical O'Dessa.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Geremy Jasper about the importance of the soundtrack in his new post-apocalyptic musical O'Dessa.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.