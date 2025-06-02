© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Federal bill could cement work requirement for Idaho Medicaid recipients

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published June 2, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
In March, an Idaho bill was signed into law that would force Medicaid expansion recipients to work, study or care for family members at least 80 hours each month, Now, a tax bill in Congress could enact similar changes on a national scale.

If approved by the feds, Idahoans enrolling in Medicaid expansion between ages 19 and 64 would need to prove they work an average of 20 hours per week.

Luke Mayville is the co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the group that campaigned to expand Medicaid in the state. He says the stipulation would make subsidized healthcare more complicated for everyone.

“That's not how we want our government to work," said Mayville. "We don't we don't want to force people to jump through all kinds of bureaucratic barriers just to receive basic services.”

Sen. Julie VanOrden (R-Pocatello) sponsored the proposed work requirements. She says it would reduce state spending.

"I knew that our Medicaid bill in our state was increasing a lot. And and it was harder and harder to get that budget bill through. And so I knew we needed to address something there too," VanOrden said.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act also calls for age restrictions and work requirements of 80 hours per month to receive any form of Medicaid. The U.S. House passed it by one vote, but it still needs Senate approval.
Tags
Politics & Government Health CareMedicaid
Jaime Geary
