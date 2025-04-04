Why it's so hard to live up to your idea of a "good person"

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode How you see yourself

Psychologist Dolly Chugh says many of us want to be seen as good people, but that desire holds us back from actually improving. Instead, she suggests aiming for "good-ish"—open to growth and learning.

About Dolly Chugh

Dolly Chugh is a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business in the full-time MBA program and the NYU Prison Education Program. Her books include The Person You Mean to Be: How Good People Fight Bias and A More Just Future.

Prior to becoming an academic, Chugh worked in the corporate world for 11 years. She received her BA from Cornell and her MBA and PhD from Harvard.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Rachel Faulkner White and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Dolly Chugh

Related TED Talk: Want to change the world? Start by being brave enough to care

Related TED Talk: What makes for a good life

Related NPR Links

Wild Card: Jeff Goldblum on being a good person

TED Radio Hour: Why we think working hard makes you a good person



Copyright 2025 NPR