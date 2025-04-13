© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Trump administration's call for the death penalty for Luigi Mangione signals a larger shift

By Kristin Wright
Published April 13, 2025 at 5:59 AM MDT

President Trump's push for more federal and state executions marks a new chapter in the shifting politics of the death penalty.

Kristin Wright
Kristin Wright is an editor of NPR Newscasts airing during Morning Edition and throughout the morning. Based in Washington, D.C., Wright also contributes as a fill-in Newscast anchor.

