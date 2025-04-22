Christians in Gaza say they feel 'orphaned' by the death of Pope Francis
Pope Francis used to call the tiny Christian congregation in Gaza at their church almost every night. Now they say they feel "orphaned" by his death.
Pope Francis used to call the tiny Christian congregation in Gaza at their church almost every night. Now they say they feel "orphaned" by his death.
