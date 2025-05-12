© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Republicans hope to finish work on Trump budget despite policy differences

By Elena Moore,
Leila Fadel
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:31 AM MDT

House Republicans hope to finish work this week on President Trump's "big beautiful bill," but several big policy differences are getting in their way.

